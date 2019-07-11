Soldier F banner erected in NI village 'unwelcome' says Sinn Fein

Calls have been made to remove a Soldier F banner erected in a NI village yesterday.

The banner appeared at a housing development at Whinney Hill, Gilford, Co Down.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Sinn Fein Cllr Kevin Savage called on authorities to remove the banner.

He said it is 'designed to cause hurt to the victims of Bloody Sunday and cause community division'.

However the DUP lambasted Sinn Fein on their 'double standards' when it comes to banners.

Cllr Savage said: “The banner, proclaiming support for a murder suspect, is not appropriate.

“The victims of Bloody Sunday deserve the truth just as much as any victim of the conflict.

“The banner should be removed. Authorities should not hide behind the flags protocol which does not cover such displays.”

However DUP Cllr Paul Greenfield lambasted Sinn Fein saying: "The 'rhetoric used on this issue really shows their double standards and this has not been lost on the Unionist community.”

He added, “A couple of weeks ago Sinn Fein tabled a motion in our council on so-called ‘divisive banners’, yet only a few short months before this the Leader of Sinn Fein was pictured in the annual St Patrick’s Day parade in New York with a banner which read ‘England get out of Ireland’.

"This is the type of blatant hypocrisy that Sinn Fein openly promote, however the Unionist community are not bluffed by this revisionism and I won’t take any lectures from Cllr. Savage.”