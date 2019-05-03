Two DUP and one Sinn Fein candidates elected to Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council

Two DUP candidates and a Sinn Fein candidate have been the first to be elected to Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council.

Topping the poll in the Portadown District Electoral Area were DUP men Darryn Causby and Sydney Anderson as well as Sinn Fein's Paul Duffy.

Darryn Causby

Darryn Causby polled 2077 votes while his party colleague Sydney Anderson polled 1696.

Paul Duffy received 1,675 votes.

Cllr Causby said: "I am delighted that the people of Portadown have entrusted me with their votes. Thankful for every single one of them and I will continue to work hard on their behalf.

"I am determined to progress the Edenvilla Masterplan, Portadown Riversides Project and to continue to deliver for my constituents."

Cllr Paul Duffy

Cllr Duffy thanked the public for turning out to vote and electing him for another four years.

"I want to thank all the party members and all who helped me through the campaign and particularly want to thank my running partner and my son Callum.

"It is great to see the Sinn Fein vote getting over 2,000 first preference votes in Portadown District Electoral Area."

In total there was a turnout in Portadown of 21,698 with total votes of 11,447. The percentage turnout was 52.76%.

The quota is now 1,604 and votes of the elected candidates will not be transferred in Stage Two of the count.

In the Portadown DEA results of Stage one are as follows:

Anderson, Sydney DUP 1696 (Elected)

Causby, Darryn 2077 DUP 2077 (Elected)

Duffy, Paul Sinn Fein 1675 (Elected)

Flaherty, Julie Ulster Unionist 1512

Foster, Darrin Traditional Unionist Voice 547

Hatch, Arnold Ulster Unionist 506

Hutchinson, Emma Alliance Party 570

Jameson, David UKIP 149

Jones, David Independent 266

McIlwrath, Lavelle DUP 866

McNeill, Eamonn SDLP 967

O'Dufaigh, Callum Sinn Fein 392