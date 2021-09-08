The mobile surgery will be set up beside the community centre from 11am-12.30pm on Friday 10th September.

Carla Lockhart said: “I trust that once again people will call round to say hello or seek advice whether that be on issues relating to health, housing, education, policing, or any other issue.

“With the whole community having to re-register to vote as part of the electoral canvass process, I would also encourage anyone who has not secured their vote by re-registering, to call at the office where I will happily provide a form or help complete the form online there and then.”

DUP MP for Upper Bann Carla Lockhart.

