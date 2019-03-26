'We hate Catholics' video is 'utterly wrong' say I.F.A.

A video that appears to show people wearing Northern Ireland football tops chanting "we hate Catholics" has been strongly condemned by the Irish Football Association (I.F.A.).

The video surfaced on social media on Monday evening but it is unclear when and where it was recorded.

"This is utterly wrong and we condemn sectarianism in any form," said the I.F.A. on social media on Monday.

The 20 second clip shows a handful of young men and women, some of whom but not all, are wearing Northern Ireland football tops while chanting "we hate Catholics" to the tune of Tiffany's 1987 rendition of 'I Think We Are Alone Now'.

It has reported that the video was filmed in a bar in Northern Ireland on Sunday evening but this has yet to be independently confirmed.

Alliance Party leader and M.L.A., Naomi Long called for those singing the song in the video to be banned from future Northern Ireland international fixtures.

"I hope that @NorthernIreland will work with the @PoliceServiceNI and real fans to verify this clip, identify those involved and ensure they are banned from future games. No place for this anywhere. None," she tweeted.