Willie Frazer: Slight progress but still critically ill, says Pastor

Victims campaigner Willie Frazer remains critically ill in hospital but has seen a slight improvement in his condition.

The high profile victims campaigner has been seriously ill in Craigavon Area Hospital hospital for some five weeks.

His wife Anne told the News Letter last week that her husband was now “in God’s hands”.

The family’s pastor, Barrie Halliday told the News Letter on Monday that there had been a very slight improvement in his condition.

“There has been slight progress but Willie is still in the intensive care unit and is still critically ill,” he said.

“His family very much appreciate everyone’s prayers for him throughout this situation.

“And they have been deeply touched by the level of support they have been getting from people from all walks of life.”

Mr Frazer’s father and a number of other close relatives were murdered in south Armagh during the Troubles.

The family said last week they were “devastated” that news that funding had been cut to his group, FRPU, was made public while he was in hospital.