Popular Maghery woman was a stalwart of the church

Much loved mother and great neighbour to many, Patsy Thompson has passed away at the age of 86.

Mrs Thompson, (nee Toye) was the beloved wife of the late Paddy, and they reared seven sons and two daughters.

From Milltown Lane, Birches, Patsy was a family woman and a devout Catholic.

Many will know her for the prayers she said for others in times of need.

Martha Patricia was always known as Patsy and she passed away yesterday morning October 26th.

She was the dearly loved mother of Cathal, Sean, Peter, Rosemary, Ben, Carmel and the late Martin, Michael and Emmanuel.

Her remains will be brought from her late residence today 4.30pm to the Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Maghery arriving at 5pm.

Requiem Mass is on Sunday at 1.00pm with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Her passing is deeply regretted by her loving daughters, sons, daughter-in-law Helen, son-in-law Gerald, Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, sisters Joan and Kathleen and family circle.

The family have asked for family flowers only with donations if desired to Newry Hospice c/o The Family.