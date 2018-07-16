Popular restaurant goes up for sale as a ‘going convern’

The Gosford Mill Restaurant in Markethill is up for sale.

With an asking price of £46,000 the business is being sold as a ‘going concern’.

Sales agent CPS Property Services said: “If you are interested in taking on your own business Gosford Mill Restaurant is a perfect opportunity.

“This successful restaurant and Café business is being sold as a going concern.

“Situated on the busy corner of Mowhan Road close to the town centre of Markethill suggests high footfall with surrounding shops and public houses.”

CPS are facilitating private viewings by appointment.

The property includes reception counter, function Room with fully fitted bar, office accommodation, kitchen and toilets.