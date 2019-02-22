Portadown asked to support new Give2Grow campaign

People in Portadown are being asked to back a charity appeal that will help thousands of families in north-east Uganda to rebuild their lives following a generation of conflict and instability.

Launching Self Help Africa’s Give2Grow campaign, charity spokesperson Frankie McClure said that until May 15, all public donations to Self Help Africa’s Give2Grow appeal will be doubled by the UK government.

People can also support the campaign by visiting www.selfhelpafrica.org or by dropping in to the charity’s local shops including one in Banbridge.

He explained that the locally-based charity, which formerly operated as War on Want NI, is appealing for support to rebuild the lives of 1,000 families in Teso, affected by years of violence and struggle.

Mark Ireland, Self Help Africa’s Head of Programmes, said: “Teso is one of the poorest areas of Uganda, with more than half of the people living on less than 15p a day. We’re supporting households to restore their small farms, so that they can grow and earn more from the land, rebuild their communities, and provide a better life for their families,” Mark said.