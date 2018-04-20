Portadown Audi receive UK Awards

Portadown Audi operated by leading vehicle retailer, The Agnew Group, is celebrating after winning three top accolades in an Audi UK-wide contest which recognises excellence among Audi centres.

This is the fifth year in a row that the Audi UK national awards have recognised the stellar work of the highly qualified teams in Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland Audi won the overall number 1 market area in the UK taking into consideration all the major key business measurements. Portadown Audi won the top award for the best centre in their region, beating competition from Scotland and North East England.

This is a remarkable achievement for a local company to come out on top in such a competitive environment.

The awards were presented to the winning teams by Stuart Clarkson & Eddie Cassidy of Audi UK.

Stuart Clarkson paid tribute to the work being done by The Agnew Group and in particular Audi Northern Ireland: “The consistency of The Agnew Group over the years is a testament to the professionalism of the Management Team and the businesses as a whole.

“These awards take into consideration key performance measurements across new and used car sales, service and parts performance, customer satisfaction measurements, staff training and retention.”

He added: “It is a competitive process and the Portadown and Belfast teams have demonstrated their commitment and dedication to excellence which is driven by the ethos that the customer is at the centre of service delivery.”