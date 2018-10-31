Portadown College prize day

St Mark’s Church, Portadown, was the splendid setting for Portadown College’s Prize Day recently.

On this special occasion, the College was delighted to welcome as special guest former student and award-winning costume designer, Caroline McCall.

Pupils of Portadown College who received excellent achievement at 'AS@ level at the school prize day. Also included is vice principal, Miss Gillian Gibb. INPT45-202.

In a warm, genuine and uplifting address, Caroline reminisced fondly on her days at PC, recalling how her passion for art and costume design were nurtured by two teachers in particular, Mrs Stella McCann and Mrs Rita McKeivor.

The Principal’s address outlined the many significant achievements, curricular and extra-curricular, enjoyed by students in 2017-18. It was delivered by Vice Principal Gillian Gibb in the absence of the principal Simon Harper due to ill health: “At ‘A’ Level our students once again excelled, with 78% of students attaining 3 or more grades at A* to C, our best performance for many years.

“A superb 98.8% of all students secured 3 or more A Levels at grades A* to E, no mean feat given that we had 485 subject entries. Indeed, a total of 71% of all grades awarded were at A*, A or B. A terrific total of 22 students secured a minimum of 3 A grades.

“At AS Level, 551 examinations were entered across 24 subjects, with 38% of entries securing

The Principal's Prize for Outstanding Achievement & Liddell Shield presented to last year's Head Boy in recognition of his year in office. 'Tim Neill is pictured with Vice Principal Gillian Gibb.

A grades. An impressive 68% were grade A or B, with a particularly strong A to C performance at 86%. In total, 18 students secured 4 grade As, with 35 students attaining a minimum of 3 A grades. These terrific results provide our current Year 14 students with a very promising platform for further success next year.

“At GCSE Level over 2000 examinations were entered, encompassing 29 subjects. The performance at GCSE level yielded a superb tally of 42.9% of grades at A* or A, while just over three quarters were at A* to B and an additional 18% at grade C. A particularly pleasing 52% of the cohort secured a minimum of 9 GCSEs at A* to B.

“A very pleasing total of 22 students achieved a full suite of A* or A grades.”

The Principal’s report noted that whilst the College was delighted with completion of its pavilion and fitness suite in Spring 2018, the need for a new school build remains a pressing concern:.

The platform party: (back) P Richardson, G Gibb, C McGuinness. Front: C Thornbury, guest of honour Caroline McCaul, P Aiken, J Kerr.

“Our young people deserve better and we demand nothing less. If we are to continue to educate and to inspire young people of the calibre of those sitting here today, then it incumbent on those with the power to effect change to do so as a matter of urgency.

“As a College, we will continue to provide opportunities for our students to secure further personal and collective successes.”

Winners of the Lewis Cup for GCSE English & Ronald Marshall Prize for Languages; McClenaghan Prize for GCSE Music; McClenaghan Prize for GCSE Physics & The GCSE Chemistry Prize; The LEA Francis Prize for GCSE Geography; The Harper Adams Award for Agriculture & Land Use'University of Aberdeen Prize; Achievement in GCSE English & Maths. Back: N Whaley, L Taylor, R Law. Front: L Topley, L Vallelly, E'Gyle.

Back: S Hill, S McHugh, L McKinney, K Whitten, K Neill. Front: M Gordon, C Webster, R Crory, B Proctor, E Chambers.

Prizewinners: Back: D Nelson, M Neill, J Lutton, C Webster. Front: A Johnston, K Rae, J Rainey.

Prizewinners from Portadown College with their teachers. Back: P Curry, K Lytle, C Leeper, K Hutchinson. Front: P Davison, L Vallelly, M Gordon, N Waugh, L Topley.

Caroline McCaul congratulating Katie Neill on winning the Prize for Excellent Achievement at GCE A Level. Also pictured is VP Peter'Richardson.

Caroline McCaul presenting Nathan Waugh with The Nicholson Trophy for the Best Achievement in GCSE with VP Gillian Gibb.