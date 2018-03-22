Portadown: let’s be part of the Big Lunch programme

This year, Big Lunch organisers inthe Portadown area have the opportunity to win £50 of food vouchers to get their event off to a great start.

The Big Lunch, made possible by the National Lottery, happens every year on the first Sunday in June, but this year there is an extra early bird opportunity for people in the Portadown area to participate.

Since Commonwealth Day which was on March 12, and April 22, people across six continents are getting their communities together to celebrate commonality and diversity with Commonwealth Big Lunches.

Already 115 communities across Northern Ireland have registered, with more registrations coming in every day. The celebrations come as the UK is set to host the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London and Windsor from April 16-20.

To get the planning kick-started, The Eden Project is giving away £50 food vouchers to a limited number of people across Northern Ireland who are hosting Commonwealth Big Lunches between now and Sunday, April 22. To apply, register for a free Big Lunch pack at www.thebiglunch.com or

https://www.edenprojectcommunities.com/commonwealth-big- lunches