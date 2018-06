The Portadown mini-Twelfth is being held this Saturday night, with the 29 Portadown District LOL No 1 lodges moving from Carleton Street Orange Hall at 7pm for a parade of the town centre, Edgarstown and Edenderry.

Up to a dozen bands and Lambeg drums will head the lodge members, who are expected to be joined by Orange brethren from other County Armagh districts and Belfast.

Junior lodge members and Orangewomen will also take part in Saturday night’s parade.