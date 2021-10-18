Portadown: PSNI attend scene after body of man is found

The PSNI has attended after a body was found in Portadown this morning.

By Carmel Robinson
Monday, 18th October 2021, 1:25 pm

It is understood the man entered the River Bann and his body was recovered from the river this morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police attended the scene of the sudden death of a man at Bridge Street South in Portadown on Monday 18th October.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.”

Bridge Street, Portadown. Photo courtesy of Google.

Sinn Fein Cllr Paul Duffy said: “It is very sad news. My thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time.”

