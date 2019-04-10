Portadown, put your best foot forward and Run Together!

Local convenience retailer, Centra is encouraging people from Portadown to get up and running with the launch of its annual Run Together series, which this year is set to include a race at Palace Demesne, Armagh on Sunday, September 15.

Centra Run Together encourages people to get active by running, jogging or walking with a friend, kids, or even the family dog, through a series of free 5K runs in towns and cities across Northern Ireland, whilst raising vital funds for Action Cancer.

As in previous years, the regional 5K events are completely free to enter, with participants encouraged to make a donation to Action Cancer in lieu of an entry fee. For the finale at Ormeau Park, a small entry fee will apply to both the 5K and 10K races, with 100% of the fee donated to Action Cancer.

The Centra Run Together series is designed to encourage people of all ages and abilities to adopt an active lifestyle and get up and run together. Runners are encouraged to enter the race in pairs, motivating families to participate together. Everyone that takes part will receive a free T-shirt, bespoke Centra Run Together medal, a free lunch and tasty samples courtesy of Deep RiverRock, Müller, Alpro, Fridge Raiders and Fulfil. On the day, there will also be face painting and entertainment for all the family.

The Centra Run Together event in Armagh will be a 5k run and take place on September 15 at 10am.

For further information visit www.centra.co.uk/runtogether or the Centra Facebook page.