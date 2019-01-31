Portadown’s Colin to join in unique RTE celebration of Country Gospel

Portadown singer and producer Colin Elliott is to join a unique RTE programme with leading Irish singers, preacher and choir for A Celebration of Country Gospel Music.

In a television first in Ireland this Sunday, February 10 at 11.10am, the broadcaster are featuring Country Gospel in Ireland on a special programme.

Colin Elliott will be featured alongside well known Country singer Louise Morrissey from Tipperary and Country Gospel singer James Kilbane from Mayo.

The programme will be a rich musical ‘coming-together’ of north, south, east and West; of Presbyterian, Roman

Catholic, Anglican, Methodist and other Christian traditions.

The programme has been in planning for several months. Colin, Louise and James are joining with the Rev Alan Mitchell from Sligo and Portstewart, RTE and the Sligo Gospel Choir for an Irish country music celebration titled A Celebration of Country Gospel Music.

Presented by the Rev Alan Mitchell, A Celebration of Country Gospel Music will feature Country Gospel songs and hymns.

Expect to hear many Country Gospel favourites like One Day at a Time, I Saw the Light, Amazing Grace, The Old Rugged Cross along with You Can’t Buy Heaven and many others.

Viewers will also hear personal stories from Colin, Louise and James about their many experiences in music, their lives, work and faith journey.

Alan Mitchell will include prayers and scripture as well as a short talk on the power of Country and Gospel music for praise, prayer as a wonderful way to help bring positive change to everyday lives. The Sligo Gospel Choir will join each singer on a number of their songs.

Colin Elliott has been a key part of the growth of Country Gospel music in Ireland and the United Kingdom. Colin has achieved great success on home shores but also at the capital of Country music in Nashville.

A Celebration of Country Gospel Music is on RTE 1 on Sunday, February 10, at 11.10am and can also be viewed on their website at www.rte.ie/tv/worship or watched back on the RTE iPlayer.