Portadown to get broadband boost

Virgin Media has announced that it is extending its network and connecting up to 1,200 homes and businesses in Portadown.

As part of its ‘Project Lightning’ network expansion programme, the company is expanding its ultrafast broadband network across Northern Ireland.

Work is underway already with completion expected by the end of 2019.

Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Julie Flaherty, said: “This is brilliant news. We are delighted to see ultrafast broadband being rolled out to up to 1,200 homes and businesses in the area.

“Whatever you do online can be done better with fibre broadband so investing in a network with speeds more than 16 times faster than the current average is a tremendous boost. Good connectivity is essential in the modern world with the rise of on-line services, it allows businesses and homes to make the most of the internet.”