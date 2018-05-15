Portadown women urged to write the Next Chapter

Future success in public and political life and continued peace for the region relies on the increased involvement of women - that was the message from Joanne Jennings from The Next Chapter, a programme which aims to support women in taking their first steps into public life.

The team met with Carla Lockhart MLA and Dolores Kelly MLA during their visit to County

Armagh.

The Next Chapter is a new programme supporting women to develop their ideas, build communi-

ties and support the transition out of conflict.

It aims to improve the representation of women in public and political life and contribute to a more gender-sensitive society in Northern Ireland and the border regions of the Republic of Ireland.

The initiative will run a series of training, coaching, mentoring and empowering programmes for women living and working in towns, cities and rural areas across the region.

All women, of all ages and backgrounds, are urged to register their interest at www.thenextchapter.eu