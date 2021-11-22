Power outage in Portadown
Hundreds of homes and many businesses have been affected by a power outage in Portadown this afternoon.
It is understood several hundred customers are currently without power.
NI Electricity engineers are currently en route to investigate.
Independent Cllr Darryn Causby said: “The outage is in the areas of Mahon road, Glenbank rd, Coxhill, Mulladry.
“Several hundred customers without power, NIE engineers on route!
“Surrounding areas may experience some minor disruption.”
A spokesperson for NIE Networks said; “We received reports of a power cut in the Portadown area at 2.35pm today with just over 400 customers affected by an interruption to their power supply.
“Engineers are currently on site (4.00pm) locating the fault.
“As soon as the fault is located repairs will be carried out and customers restored as quickly as possible.”
