Prayers for local family of Greenvale victim (16)

The heartbroken Portadown family of Connor Currie, killed in a crush outside a Cookstown nightclub, are preparing for the 16-year-old’s funeral tomorrow (Friday).

Connor, whose mum Ciara Currie (nee Kelly) is originally from the town, died on St Patrick’s Night at the Greenvale Hotel with two others, Lauren Bullock and Morgan Barnard (both aged 17).

Though he lived all his life near Dungannon, Connor has a large family connection in the Ballyoran and Obins Street areas of Portadown, including his grandmother Florence Kelly.

Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, Cllr Paul Duffy, who knows the extended family, said everyone across the area is in shock.

The Sinn Fein Cllr said: “My deepest condolences to the families and friends of the three teenagers who lost their lives in Greenvale hotel at the weekend.

“These traumatic events have shocked the whole community. Connor’s mother was originally from Ballyoran Park. The whole Portadown community sends its thoughts and prayers.”

Connor, from Edendork, was the son of Eamon and Ciara Currie and much loved brother of Sean, Cormac and Cahir as well as darling grandson of Margaret and the late John Currie and Florence and the late Gerry Kelly.

His funeral will be from his home on Friday to St Malachy’s Church Edendork for 2pm Requiem Mass.

There was a large number of teenagers outside the Greenvale, including many from the Portadown and Craigavon area.