Prestigious DANI Award for Derry Brothers Shipping

Loughgall firm Derry Bros Shipping, working in partnership with Lisburn based Digital Agency, Scaffold Digital, has won a prestigious DANI award for ‘Best Use of Digital Innovation in Construction, Engineering and Manufacturing’.

The DANI Awards, which have been celebrating digital excellence in Northern Ireland since 2010, are hotly contested.

Brigid Derry, from Derry Bros Shipping, said: “We are thrilled to have won this award. It reinforces the fact that the digital transformation project which we embarked upon with Scaffold Digital is an exemplar of best practice.

“When we considered the scope of the project, we reviewed and prioritised our most important business processes and simply asked, ‘How can we digitise these?’

“Scaffold Digital provided the answers. They became an extension of our team, working with us as a technology partner to design and develop a new mobile app.

“In addition, they created a new marketing website and enhanced the existing back-office platform, upgrading its functionality.”

The new digital processes have exceeded all expectations, meeting key business objectives such as increasing booking capacity, improving customer experience and speeding up the booking process.

Brigid added: “The implementation of this technology-based solution has significantly reduced the requirement for administration staff to manually enter bookings.

“As a result, we have been able to focus more staff time on proactively driving sales which has generated 20% annual growth in our business.

“Self-service bookings through the app also outperformed tele-sales bookings by 120 per cent on key accounts from September 2018 to January 2019. This shows that customers want a facility that allows for bookings to be made at a time that works best for them.”

Derry Bros Shipping and Scaffold Digital continue to work together to optimise the ongoing success of the digital solutions within the business, including further investment in new projects in 2019.

Tim Proctor, Managing Director, Scaffold Digital, added: “It can’t be overstated how important a carefully considered approach is when delivering a digital solution.

“The choice of digital partner can often be the difference between success and failure. If you want to overhaul current business processes to incorporate digital strategies and technology into your company, strategically structure your next digital project to solve the traditional problems that live in businesses of all shapes and sizes.

“Business owners tend to have a range of objectives, from increasing sales, to decreasing costs, increasing productivity or reducing risk. Digital solutions can play a part in achieving these objectives and often the solution can produce phenomenal results.”

Derry Bros Shipping and their technology partner, Scaffold Digital, were shortlisted in three categories: Best Mobile App, Best Use of Digital Innovation in Construction, Engineering and Manufacturing and Best Digital Transformation Project.