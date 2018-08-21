Pride at an ‘outstanding year’ for students and teachers

Lismore Comprehensive School is celebrating an outstanding year with a 100% pass-rate at A Level, which also saw the top grades increase for the 3rd year in a row.

Mrs Fiona Kane, school principal, said: “Back in June, we achieved Centre of Excellence status for a second year for our inclusive practice and ethos as the first school in County Armagh to achieve the prestigious Inclusion Quality Mark (IQM). We are now working towards Flagship status.

“The context of our daily work where our ethos of inclusivity and welcoming young people of all abilities, all nationalities, needs and faiths to our school is helping them all thrive to achieve their full potential.

“It is a privilege as principal to work with a committed and hardworking staff who help every student fulfil their potential.

“We are blessed in Lismore to have the support and trust of our parents who work hand in hand with us to achieve the best for their children.

“It is just wonderful to experience the joy of families and young people as dreams come true, as possibilities and opportunities open up and the future looks bright.

“For the third year in a row we have had a substantial increase in performance of students achieving 3+ A Levels at A*-C, up by a further 18% on last year and topping it all with us achieving 100% pass at A Level.

“I am thrilled so many of our A Level students have been successful in securing their first choice University place or Further Education place.

“The hard work, of course, starts in Year 8 with our staff encouraging our children and young people to work hard, believe in themselves and reach for the stars!

“The trend in Lismore continues that not one single A Level student left our school empty handed. It’s just fabulous to see so many smiling faces of subject teachers, pastoral staff, students and proud parents – their hard work, study and effort all coming to fruition. A great way to start the new school year with a spring in our step!”

Top A-Level achievers included: Emmet McGeown, Aimee Beattie, Orlaith Douglas, Ernest Szymula, Wiktoria Wojnicka, Kamil Slaby, Jamie Finnegan, Filip Widzyk, Dean Conway, David Hurley, Jamie Leighton, Callum J McCann, Caitlin Hurley, Anna McCaughley, Orlagh Kane and Niamh McConville.