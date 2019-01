Almost 2,000 homes and businesses in Craigavon are without electricity after a power cut this morning, says NIE.

The power outage happened at around 10.45am this morning and its expected to last until 1,45pm.

The repair team is on the way and the cause has been put down to ‘equipment failure’.

St Brendan’s PS, Craigavon said it is closing immediately due to no electricity.

Updates as we receive them.