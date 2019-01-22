Prison term for disorderly behaviour

A 36-year-old man was sentenced to one month in prison last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a disorderly behaviour offence.

Gerard Lavery, Brownlow Terrace, Lurgan, appeared in court by way of videolink from Maghaberry prison.

The court heard that on September 18 last year at 3.50am police were called by the defendant to Brownlow Terrace.

Lavery, who was intoxicated, wanted his ex-partner’s clothes removed from his property.

He was extremely aggressive and shouting and swearing about his ex-partner.

Police later received another call from the defendant and he was again aggressive and shouting loudly, saying: “This is my f—king house.”

As police attempted to leave the property Lavery said to them: “I’m just going to keep ringing the police.”

When he was told not to he replied: “Well then you may as well f—king arrest me.”

Defence solicitor, Mr Conor Downey, said this incident centred round Lavery’s relationship with the other person.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said it centred round his relationship with alcohol.

“He has been an alcoholic since 16 years of age,” she added.

Mr Downey said that his client was in custody on other matters where he has pleaded not guilty and this lady would not be attending court.

“I am not saying he is an angel,” he added. “But he has given a commitment to his family that he is going to abstain.”

Judge Kelly said the issue was drink and Lavery should get sober and stay sober.