Prison warning for graffiti scrawler

An 18-year-old man who wrote graffiti on a staircase at Rushmere Shopping Centre has been told to have £200 to pay for the damage on his next appearance in court.

“Even if you are one penny short you are going to prison,” the judge told him last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

William Geary, Parkmore, Craigavon, admitted criminal damage to the staircase on October 20 last year.

The court heard that at 4.40pm security staff at Rushmere saw the graffiti, where slogans had been written on three steps.

CCTV showed two males writing on the steps and one of them takes a photo on his phone.

The CCTV was circulated and Geary was identified.

His solicitor said that in the papers of the case the cost of the damage came to £200.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, asked if the defendant had that amount with him in court.

When told he hadn’t she said that because this was a first appearance case she would adjourn the case until October 24 for him to make restitution.

Judge Kelly told the defence solicitor: “Explain to him that even is he is one penny short he is going to prison that day.”