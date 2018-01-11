Problem with direct debit led to lapse in car insurance cover

A 45-year-old woman was banned from driving for six months last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for not having insurance on July 25 last year.

Sheila Price, Pollock Drive, Lurgan, was also fined £250.

The court heard that a police patrol on Pollock Drive in Lurgan saw the defendant sitting in the driver’s seat of a car.

The keys were in the ignition and the engine was running. Checks showed there was no insurance in place. She said she was insured but it was confirmed the policy had been cancelled. The court heard that her licence had lapsed.

Mr Gabriel Ingram, representing the defendant, said she had bought the car from her brother-in-law six to eight weeks beforehand.

He added she had been making payments through her son’s bank account but there had been some difficulty with the direct debit.