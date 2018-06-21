Protest calling for Cystic Fibrosis drug funding

A protest is being planned at Belfast City Hall tomorrow (Friday, June 25) calling for the introduction of a drug to help treat patients with Cystic Fibrosis.

The protest takes place from 12pm to 1pm calling for the NHS to fund treatments using the drug Orkambi, which is a drug to treat the underlying cause of the life limiting condition.

The drug has been available for a while in the Republic of Ireland and other countries across the world but at a cost of £104,000 a year treatment is not funded under the NHS.

Cystic Fibrosis is a life limiting condition affecting the lungs and pancreas.

It involves a build-up of mucus on the lungs but can affect each patient differently.

According to a protest organiser the drug can bring a 40 per cent reduction in lung deterioration.

Figures from the 2014 UK Cystic Fibrosis Registry Report show there are 101 people in Northern Ireland, 2,834 people in England, 243 people in Scotland and 118 people in Wales who could benefit from Orkambi.