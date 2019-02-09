Province battered by Storm Erik

Motorists have been urged to take extra care on the roads this morning after Storm Erik ripped across Northern Ireland last night (Friday).

Traffic Watch NI was reporting 148 high priority incidents during the storm with on-going issues including flooding on the Tullygally East Road in Lurgan and a fallen tree on the Ardglass Road in Downpatrick.

In a social media post Craigavon PSNI advised drivers that roads to take extra care on this morning were “all of them” and said motorists should “expect the unexpected” with branches and trees down on many roads.

The Met Office has now cancelled the wind warning which had originally been in place until 3pm today.