PSNI appeal for witnesses after crash claims life of 33-year-old NI man

Police have appealed for witnesses after a 33-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash this morning.

Taylor Blemings, from Lurgan, was riding his motorcycle on the Tullyraine Road near Banbridge when the incident occurred.

Another man on a tractor was taken to hospital.

Mr Blemings’ mother Barbara, paid tribute to her ‘wonderful’ son in a moving tribute this afternoon..

She said: "My wonderful, beautiful Son Taylor Blemings. My first born. Was killed on his motorbike this morning.

"We are totally heartbroken. Thank God I got to see him this morning before he left.

"His last words were. See you later Mom. Love ya. How I would love to hear those words from him again.

"The policeman and woman were lovely and thank you to them.

"There's to be an investigation so don't know what's happening. But house strictly private. I'm sure you'll understand as it has been a total shock," said Barbara.

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart said: "Just can’t believe this. So so tragic. I knew Taylor well and he really was a lovely young man. My thoughts and prayers are with Alvin, Barbara and the entire family circle."

Another man involved in the collision has been taken to hospital.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed a 33-year-old man has died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Banbridge this morning (Thursday 19th September).

Inspector Gary Moore said: “The collision occurred shortly after 10am on the Tullyraine Road and involved a tractor and a motorcycle.

“Sadly, the male motorcyclist, from the Lurgan area, has passed away.

“The driver of the tractor was treated at the scene for shock and subsequently taken to hospital by the NIAS as a precaution.

“The Tullyraine Road remains closed in both directions this afternoon as we examine the area of the collision.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area and captured the collision on their dash cam, or who saw either vehicle prior to the collision to contact police on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 458 of 19/09/19.”

A NI Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "A Northern Ireland Ambulance Service crew, returning to base, came across a Road Traffic Collision, involving a motorcycle and tractor, on Tullyraine Road at 10:05 on Thursday 19 September 2019.

"NIAS also tasked the Charity Air Ambulance, with the HEMS team on board, to the incident.

"Following assessment and treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by ambulance to Craigavon Area Hospital."