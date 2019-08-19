PSNI issue warning after man and car end up in NI river

Police have warned the public to be careful using the River Bann after a car ended up in the water.

It is understood a man in the car managed to get free from the sinking and swim to safety.

The collision is causing delays.

He was treated by paramedics.

The incident happened at at the River Bann close to the Northway bridge.

A PSNI spokesperson said yesterday: Due to an incident that happened in the area of Shillingtons bridge, Portadown, earlier today (Sunday), there is a vehicle submerged somewhere in the Bann river in this area.

“Please do not comment on the specifics of this incident. No one has been hurt thankfully.

“This post is purely for the attention of anyone who may be using the river in this area over the coming days, until we can get this item removed.

“Your help, as always is appreciated.

“if you do have any info the regards to this incident, please don’t hesitate to get in touch 101, quoting reference: 1530 of today.”