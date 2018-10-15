PSNI ‘new recruit’ PS Bucky

A swan rescued by the PSNI has been recruited to the team and named Police Swan (PS) Bucky.

PSNI Craigavon received numerous reports of a Bangorian swan patrolling Lake Road on Saturday and raced to the rescue.

New recruit PS Bucky with one of the police officers who rescued him

The PSNI Craigavon covers Lurgan and Portadown but it remains a mystery as to why the named the swan Bucky.

Plans were that the swan would be returned to his native ‘Gold Coast’ or Carrick.

But the PSNI said: “Having rounded up our stray Bangorian, we couldn’t find anyone willing to actually drive that far to return him.

“We also decided that, since our visitor had clearly made a deliberate effort to come to Craigavon, that forcing him back to be to inflict the worst view in the world on him...Carrick.

“So, to avoid subjecting him to the cruel and degrading treatment of forcing him to look out at Carrick, it is a pleasure to welcome our latest arrival to the team, Police Swan Bucky, who is now safely at home patrolling Craigavon Lakes.

“Welcome to the team PS Bucky!”

The PSNI added: “PLEASE don’t try this at home. Swans are strong, can be very defensive, territorial, and can break human bones with their wings. Beautiful creatures, but not to be experimented with by budding Steve Irwin’s.