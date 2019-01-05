PSNI praise quick actions of drivers during emergency incidents

Police have praised quick-thinking drivers whose actions on the roads assisted officers greatly to achieve a swift response to three emergency call-outs yesterday (Friday).

Officer ‘M’ in Craigavon told how responsible motorists really helped make a difference in the emergency situations.

“Yet again, we found ourselves arriving at calls and incidents earlier than we would have if you guys weren’t keeping your eyes and ears open. So once again, in no particular order...

l Guy in the car approaching the cinema turn off on the Northway headed towards Rushmere, who stopped well short of the traffic island allowing me to get back on the correct side of the road- awesome!

l Couple of drivers who performed a synchronised split at roundabout 2 allowing me to do my Moses routine right down the middle; great vision and awareness.

l The driver on Tullygally East Road who basically folded their car around a junction to give just the required space to get through; creative, but useful!

“Next time you see blue lights, whether it be us or any of our blue light family, consider what it could be for. Sure, it could turn out to be nothing. Alternatively, it could turn out to be everything, and be the life or death of a loved one of yours.

“Those who ensured we got through today did their bit. Are you doing yours?”

The officer had the following advice:

l Make sure you can hear what is happening outside! Headphones out, music at reasonable level.

l Make sure you are checking your mirrors, even when stopped at traffic lights.

l Don’t even pick up your phone when stopped. That’s enough to distract you.