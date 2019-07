The PSNI has launched an investigation after the sudden death of a man in Co Armagh yesterday.

Police set up a cordon around a house in Portadown yesterday evening.

It is understood the man was in his mid-30s.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a man at a property in Ulsterville Park on Monday.

“A post mortem examination is due to be carried out to determine the cause of death.”

There are no further details at this time.