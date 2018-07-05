PSNI threaten to publish identities of suspects involved in 'horrific' attack

Police have threatened to publish the identities of suspects involved in dragging a man from a car and beating him in Portadown.

The man, in his 20s, was pulled from the car as it stopped at traffic lights in Bridge St on Sunday afternoon.

Another man was also injured in the attack which saw the car smashed up by the thugs.

A woman and baby were also in the car at the time.

Today PSNI Craigavon said: "After the horrific assault in Portadown the other day where a man was dragged from a car, we warned of the consequences.

"Two people have now been arrested, and we are actively pursuing others.

"They should be under no illusion, we will catch up with them. If they hand themselves in now, that can only work in their favour. If not, the timing will be of our choosing. The day, or night, that they spend in custody will be out of their control.

"We also made clear that we have CCTV footage. If we need to, we will make that public under Op Exposure.

"There will be very few employers, schools and colleges who aren't aware of the circumstances around it. If you choose to hide, and force us to drag you under the spotlight, the consequences will almost certainly go beyond the criminal justice system. That will be for you to deal with.

"Do the right thing, call 101 and say it's about incident 1114 of 01/07/18, or walk into Lurgan station between 11am and 7pm."