Public warned of disruption as resurfacing work set to start

Resurfacing on a busy Portadown road starts on Monday and the public have been warned to expect some inconvenience.

Sinn Fein said they have had an ongoing campaign for work to be carried out on the Ashgrove Road and have welcomed the resurfacing work.

Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, Councillor Paul Duffy said: “I have campaigned for this for a number of years now.

“The road desperately needs this work which is long overdue.

“I also requested the third hill over be resurfaced and traffic calming signs and measures be put in place at all entrances to Ballyoran Park and Garvaghy Park,” he revealed.

“I appreciate there will be some inconvenience for a short time while work is carried out but ask for patience as this will undoubtedly enhance road safety,” said Cllr Duffy.