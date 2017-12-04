Punched his brother and hit him with bar

After punching his brother in the face a 26-year-old man then hit him on the leg with a metal bar, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Friday.

Brian Paul Ward, Inisfail Walk, Lurgan, admitted a series of offences and was jailed for a total of six months.

Ward, who appeared in court via videolink from Maghaberry prison, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm on September 16 this year and possession of an offensive weapon, a metal bar, with intent to commit assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He also admitted possession of an offensive weapon, four pointed windmill blades approximately two feet in diameter, on August 12 and failing to answer bail.

For each offence he was sentenced to six months in prison with the terms to run concurrently. He was also ordered to pay a £25 offender’s levy.

The court heard that on September 16 at 10pm police were called to Garvaghy Park in Portadown where Ward had jumped off a sofa and punched his brother on the nose and head.

He then hit him on the right leg with an iron bar and as the victim fell against a chair he continued to hit him on the legs with the bar.

The defendant who was lying on the sofa was arrested by police.

On August 12 at 2.45pm police were called to a disturbance at Tandragee Road, Lurgan.

One of the males, the defendant, was carrying a long bladed object which was thrown into a nearby garden and recovered by police.

Ward was bailed but failed to answer his bail at a later date.

A barrister representing the defendant said his client had been in custody since September 16 after he was refused bail at the magistrates’ court and the High Court.