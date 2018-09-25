Punched hole in wall after ‘bad reaction’

After experimenting with ecstasy tablets a 20-year-old man punched a hole in a wall when police took him to hospital, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Friday.

Nathan Power, Springwell Gardens, Lurgan, admitted a criminal damage offence on March 22 this year.

A solicitor representing the defendant said her client had experimented with ecstasy tablets for the first time and suffered a bad reaction and accepted that his behaviour was foolish.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said this sort of behaviour was a serious offence.

She imposed 100 hours of community service and made a compensation order for £200.