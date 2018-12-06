Pupils are to stage show on impact of littering

Local schools are to take to take to the stage in an innovative theatrical show on the impact of littering.

Hosted by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, the interactive ‘Bin It!’ Wrigley’s roadshow will be performed in local secondary schools across the borough.

The roadshow is a fantastic educational tool is designed to address the environmental and social impact of unnecessary littering.

The performance aims to help students understand why it is important to take personal responsibility for disposal of their litter. Both entertaining and educational, the live performance tackles the challenging problems of litter in the most sustainable way - by changing behaviours.

Deputy Lord Mayor Paul Duffy, said: “The roadshow will go a long way in raising awareness of the environmental costs and social issues surrounding discarded litter - particularly chewing gum in our borough.”

The roadshow is designed for 11-13 year olds and can host up to 200 students at one time. The performance encourages student cooperation, interest and participation with the main goal of changing behaviour and encouraging pupils to be more socially and environmentally aware about litter and its impact.

Local schools taking part include Dromore High School, New-Bridge Integrated College, Loughbrickland, St. Ronan’s College, Lurgan, Lismore Comprehensive, Craigavon, Clounagh Junior High School and St. John the Baptist College, Portadown, St Catherine’s College, Armagh and the City of Armagh High School.

Julie Lovell, Public Affairs Senior Manager, Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK, said: “Bin it! has been an incredibly successful programme.”