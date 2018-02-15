Quality award for Ashgrove Community Centre

Ashgrove Community Centre has recently been awarded a PQASSO Quality Mark making the centre a great example of best practice for community venues and following in the footsteps of Brownlow Community Hub.

PQASSO is a very widely used and well known quality system adopted by thousands of organisations wishing to become more efficient and effective. To achieve this Quality Mark the Centre had to undergo an external assessment carried out by PQASSO Quality Mark Assessors and covering 12 quality areas.

These included leadership and management, user-centred service, managing people, learning and development, working with others, communications and promotions and monitoring and evaluation.

“We are immensely proud to have received this very special accreditation. It is a great achievement for the centre and the staff. The award, along with Brownlow Community Hub’s accreditation, gives recognition not only to the outstanding quality of these centres but also the hard work and dedication of the centre staff.

“Well done to everyone involved!” said Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Sam Nicholson.

Ashgrove Community Centre succeeded in all areas and the outcomes of having this Quality Mark include better quality of services for users, better communication and increased motivation among staff, more creative thinking, continuous improvement and greater recognition from stakeholders.