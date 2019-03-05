Queen tribute front man Flash Harry Hamilton suffers heart attack

Popular Queen tribute front man Harry Hamilton has suffered a heart attack

Last night Flash Harry promoter David Hull Promotions issued a statement cancelling some of the band's shows.

Hundreds of well wishers have been showing their support for the Lurgan icon who has been thrilling audiences for decades.

The Flash Harry statement said: "Due to the sudden, serious illness of our front man Harry Hamilton we have had to cancel the Flash Harry Shows on Friday 8th and Saturday 9th March.

Harry suffered a heart attack on Sunday but is recovering well.

" We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and hope to reschedule these events in the coming months.

'We would also like to thank you on behalf of us all for your understanding and continued support at this difficult time."