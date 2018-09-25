Query over use of Air Ambulance for ‘twisted ankle injury’

A man was taken to hospital after an incident at a large haulage firm in Lurgan.

The Air Ambulance was called to the incident at Silverwood Business Park in Lurgan yesterday morning (Tuesday)

It is understood the man was working at EDS, a distribution company based at the business park.

EDS boss David Neill questioned why the Air Ambulance was called in the first place.

Mr Neill said the man, in his 30s, suffered an injury to his foot.

“He appears to have twisted his ankle. There was some blood and an ambulance was called. He was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital in an ordinary ambulance. I understand his injuries were not serious. I don’t know why the Air Ambulance arrived.”

A spokesperson for the NI Ambulance Service said they received a report at 7.19am on Tuesday morning of a man whose foot had been run over by a vehicle. “Accident and Emergency crew was despatched and we also tasked the charity Air Ambulance.

“Following assessment at the scene, the patient was transfered by road ambulance to Craigavon Area Hospital.”