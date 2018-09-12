Raising cash for dog’s critical surgery

A family fun day is being held to raise money to pay veterinary bills for a beloved family pet recovering from major surgery on his spine.

Little Jackson the six month old Pug underwent complicated surgery on his spine after it was discovered he suffered from a hereditary genetic defect which could lead to paralysis.

Caring owner Deborah Boyd was told that the only options were surgery or to have Jackson ‘put to sleep’.

Deborah opted to give Jackson the best chance possible and decided to go for the complex and expensive surgery, which the dog underwent on Tuesday.

She is now faced with bills of £5,000 to pay for the intricate surgery and is organising a fund raising day on Saturday.

There will be live music, tin bar, barbecue, afternoon tea and bouncy castles plus a raffle and auction on the day.

Deborah said: “It’s just a local thing but a lot of people have wanted to help. The love and support from people far and wide, some of the donations have been from around the world.

“We will get him through this surgery, I wouldn’t have risked this but there is an 85% chance success rate.

“This wee one developed it earlier, so hopefully that has improved his chances, we hope the surgery will be a huge success.

“He is a real wee character, he is a bundle of fun. He has been through so much.

The fun day is being held on Saturday from 3.30pm to 8.30 pm at 40 Tamnaghmore Road, Craigavon

Admission is £5 and all profits will be going towards the target. There is also a justgiving page set up.