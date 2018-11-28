Rap icon Coolio’s visit to Lurgan branded ‘Fake News’ by Christian group

An event in Lurgan, where 90s rap legend Coolio is claimed to perform, has been branded a scam by a Christian group which runs the venue.

Social media was alive and fans thrilled that the Amerian rapper and actor was to perform at the Jethro Centre on Friday night.

The Jethro Centre

An ‘event’ had been created on line promoting Coolio Live at the Jethro Centre with Full Band.

It stated: “One of the 90’s biggest selling artists Coolio won multiple awards including Grammys and MTV. He has performed and collaborated with some of the words biggest rappers including Biggie, 2 Pac, Dre and Snoop Dog.

“Grab your tickets now before this event sells out.”

However the Jethro Centre, which is managed by Shankill Parish Caring Association (SPCA), was unaware of this.

In a statement on Facebook they said: ”How do these rumours start?

“We’ve been fielding calls today about a supposed concert on Friday night featuring 90’s rapper Coolio.

“Sorry folks, but someone is seriously pulling your legs or trying to scam you!

“There is however a Community Carol service.”