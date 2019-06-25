‘Rapid’ expansion could see creation of 10 new jobs

A Tandragee factory is planning an expansion which could see the creation of 10 new jobs.

Rapid international at Mullavilly Road, Tandragee plans to extend their premises into adjacent lands to the side of the existing factory.

The firm also plans to reclad the front of the existing factory and create a larger yard and associated retaining walls.

Currently employing 50 people, if planning permission is granted the workforce will increase to 60.

The existing premises is around 5,000 square metres and will see an increase of around 1,500 square metres.

The firm manufactures mobile concrete batching plant, mobile continuous concrete mixing plant and concrete mixers.

Rapid has, the company website stated, “pioneered game changing mixing technology”.

It also stated: “Recognised as one of the world’s leading manufacturers of equipment for the concrete, construction and environmental industries, Rapid is the manufacturer of choice for many of the major global concrete and construction groups.”

Craigavon Engineering (Rapid) was established in 1969 by the late Robert (Bertie) Pickering and Jim Lappin.

The company originally manufactured agricultural equipment out of a humble domestic garage, not more than 7m x 4m in size.

In the early 1970s, Craigavon Engineering moved into larger premises and diversified into the manufacturing of plant and equipment for the ready mixed and precast concrete industries.

On commencement of exporting in 1984, Craigavon Engineering changed its name to ‘Rapid’.

Today, with a presence in more than twenty countries worldwide via a wide-reaching international dealer network, Rapid, according to its website, “is a trusted partner to a variety of customers ranging from multinational construction groups to small concrete producers”.

Rapid has supplied innovative mixing technology solutions to some of the world’s leading concrete, construction and environmental companies, including CEMEX, Lafarge Holcim, Tata Steel, Ferrovial, Arcelor Mittal and many more.

Last week the firm was granted planning permission to expand its car park to provide 29 additional spaces.