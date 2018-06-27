Rare Breed show launched at local farm

Tannaghmore Rare Breeds Animal Farm provided the perfect location to launch this year’s 32nd Annual Northern Ireland Rare Breed Show and Sale which will be held on Saturday, September 1.

The show takes place from 9.00am-4.00pm in Gosford Forest Park, Markethill with judging of all sections begining at 10:00am.

The Annual Show and Sale at Gosford is organised by the Rare Breed Survival Trust (RBST) Northern Ireland Support Group and is the only event of its kind in Northern Ireland.

Entries for show and sale will include sheep, cattle, and poultry while pigs and equines will be presented for show only.

Members of the RBSTNI Support group were delighted to feature Tannaghmore animals in their show launch and to be supported at their launch by Richard McKitterick, the manager of Tannaghmore, as well as Margaret Tinsley, the Chair of Leisure Services for the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Sponsors of the RBSTNI Show and Sale.

The RBST Northern Ireland Support Group welcomes everyone with an interest in our native livestock breeds, whether it be pigs, poultry, cattle, sheep or equines. It is also an interesting and enjoyable family day out.

The Rare Breed Survival Trust is the UK’s only charity dedicated to ensuring the diversity of our native livestock breeds so that future generations can continue to benefit from working with these wonderful animals.

For any enquiries please visit the RBSTNI website at www.rbstni.co.uk or the Facebook page at Rare Breeds Survival Trust NI, or contact the RBSTNI Secretary, Kate Madden on 07712090040.