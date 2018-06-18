Rates rebate scheme being rolled out

Land & Property Services (LPS) is urging tenants and homeowners to check their eligibility for the new Rate Rebate Scheme.

The scheme entitles ratepayers in receipt of Universal Credit to a rebate on their rates and is being rolled out in conjunction with Universal Credit across Northern Ireland.

To apply for Rate Rebate the tenant or homeowner must be of working age, in receipt of Universal Credit and live in the property. Tenants or homeowners can only make a claim for Rate Rebate once awarded Universal Credit and any claim should be made as soon as possible following their first payment of Universal Credit. Claims should be made within three months to ensure no partial loss of any subsequent award.

Visit the nidirect website: www.nidirect.gov.uk/homeowners-and-tenants-applying-for-rate-rebate for eligibility information on the new Rate Rebate for homeowners, tenants in social housing and private rented housing.

Rate Rebate is a very straightforward online application through nidirect. Claimants register for an online account using their own email address and following registration make their online application.

Colum Boyle, Chief Executive of Land & Property Services, said: “As part of our ongoing drive for digital services, the Rate Rebate application has been designed to be as user friendly as possible with the online application typically taking 3-4 minutes.”

Claimants can obtain further details online at: www.nidirect.gov.uk/rate-rebate-scheme or call 0300 200 7802.