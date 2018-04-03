REACH Motorsport Festival raises £15,000 for local mentoring charity

Rev Robin Brown of First Presbyterian Church, Portadown handed over a cheque on behalf of Edenderry Ministries for £15,000 at the recent REACH Business Breakfast.

This was the proceeds from the REACH Motor Festival held in the former B&Q premises in Craigavon.

The REACH Motor Festival was supported by North Armagh Motor Club and attracted some 1,200 visitors to a fun-filled community event focussing on motorsport.

The festival featured on-stage interviews with a number of local motorsport celebrities including Colin Turkington, Double BTCC Champion.

Turkington Holdings have also adopted REACH Mentoring as their Charity of the Year for 2018 and will be organising a series of local events to generate further funding for this worthy cause.

REACH Mentoring is a local charity supporting young people through partnerships with interested local schools.

The charity is currently mentoring over 300 pupils in Lurgan, Portadown and Craigavon schools.

This involves listening, supporting, encouraging and challenging the young people to benefit their personal development and improve educational performance. If you would like to find out more about REACH Mentoring, please contact them via their website at www.reachmentoring.co.uk