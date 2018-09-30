Reacted badly when ‘door came in’

Two men were given prison sentences last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for offences in Portadown on September 3 last year.

Jeffrey Christopher Matthew Kelly (28), Granville Road, Portadown, admitted disorderly behaviour and was given a one month term.

Dale Ruddell (22), Ardowen, Craigavon, was given one month in custody for possession of an offensive weapon, a metal bar, in a public place.

The offences took place at Granville Road in Portadown.

A barrister representing Kelly said the disorderly in the case was his behaviour towards police officers who were trying to effect entry to his home.

He added the defendant had taken sleeping tablets and didn’t hear the door. He was roused from his bed when the front door came in and he reacted badly.

The lawyer said his behaviour towards police shouldn’t have happened and he was not particularly proud of what he did.

A barrister representing Ruddell said an altercation occurred at Kelly’s house. He added that his client had a metal pole with him but he did not use it to threaten anyone.