Reduced NIHE opening hours due to ‘changing customer needs’

The Housing Executive has said a reduction in opening hours at local offices are due to ‘the changing needs of customers’.

The NIHE said: “From Tuesday, 1 May 2018 our offices at Armagh, Banbridge and Portadown we are changing our office hours to take into account changing needs of our customers. The number of customers visiting our offices has greatly reduced over recent years, with many preferring to telephone us or to arrange visits to their home. There will be no change in our staffing structures and we are not closing these offices.

New opening hours are: Portadown and Armagh Offices - Monday 9.30am - 4pm; Tuesday 9.30am - 1pm; Wednesday closed; Thursday 9.30am - 1pm; Friday 9.30am - 4pm; Banbridge Office - Monday 9.30am to 4pm; Tuesday 9.30am - 1pm; Wednesday 9.30am - 1pm; Thursday closed; Friday 9.30am - 4pm;

The Lurgan office remains unaffected.

All South Area offices will still provide a full homelessness service from 9am to 5pm every day, and will have information publically displayed on how to access our services.