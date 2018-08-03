Remains of joint was found in the driver’s seat of vehicle

When police noticed the smell of cannabis coming from a car they found the remains of a joint in the driver’s seat, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Justin Henderson McGowan, whose address was given as Clare Road, Tandragee, admitted unlawful possession of cannabis and herbal cannabis on May 13 this year.

The court heard that at 8.45pm a police mobile patrol in Meadow Lane, Portadown, noticed a strong smell of cannabis coming from the defendant’s vehicle.

The remains of a joint were found on the driver’s seat and he accepted he had a grinder with a small amount of cannabis in it. He said he had paid £60 for it.

A barrister representing the defendant said he had been self-medicating for a degenerative back condition.

McGowan was fined £250 on each of the two charges and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.