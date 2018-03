A pre-sentence report was ordered last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court after a 37-year-old man admitted assaulting a woman.

Simon Patrick Farrell, Woodside Hill, Portadown, admitted the offence which happened on February 25 this year.

Mr Brendan Hagan, representing the defendant, said Farrell’s partner was the complainant.

The case was adjourned until April 25 to obtain a report from the probation service.